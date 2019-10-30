LOMITA, Calif. – It can be exciting and expensive to open up your own small business. According to a Guidant Financial survey, more than 33 percent of respondents reported a lack of cash flow and capital to be the biggest challenge for small business owners.

But after taking time to plan out their designs and concept, Christine Bermudez and her husband Nor, opened Corridor Flow in the two square mile City of Lomita.

“It was kind of surreal, at first, just because this has been something we had been working on for so long,” Christine Bermudez said.

The couple opened their trendy coffee shop. But, before they were able to open their doors, they hit a snag in their financial planning.

“You can never really know what the total cost is going to be. A lot of people told me, ‘Plan for double,’ or ‘Plan for way more like budget wise,’ so it actually got overwhelming to that point where it was way more than our original budget,” Bermudez said.

As first-time small business owners, they knew they needed to find additional funding to hire employees and keep brewing their signature drip coffee and lattes. That’s when they applied for the City of Lomita’s Job Creation and Business Incentive program that provides forgivable loans up to $70,000 -- if a small business creates and hires a full-time position for low-income individuals.

Alicia Velasco works with the City of Lomita. She said two businesses have already taken part in the program and three more are in the process. She’s hoping the additional capital will provide the support small businesses in the city need.

“These are mom and pop businesses. They don’t have national chain funding and so these loans of $35-70,000, it really can bridge that gap between the funds that they have been able to raise and then what it ultimately costs to open a business,” Velasco said.

If all goes as planned, Corridor Flow will receive $35,000 at the end of the year for creating one full-time position. Bermudez said the money will help her family pay off loans they took out to pay for their coffee machines.

“It felt really nice to know that they’re supporting us in that sense and they’re really trying to do their best in growing businesses here in the city. Especially, small businesses,” Bermudez said.

With the help of the city and the Bermudez’ financial planning, Corridor Flow now has six employees on staff and a warm welcome in a city they are grateful to be a part of.