ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Rebekah has developed over the north Atlantic.

It's the 17th named storm of the 2019 tropical season.

Rebekah poses no threat to Florida or the U.S. It could impact the Azores by the end of the week.

Rebekah has winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the east at 13 mph. The pressure is down to 987 mb.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The system is forecast to move toward the east-northeast tonight and then turn toward the east, along with east-southeast on Thursday.

Little change in strength is expected. Rebekah is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.