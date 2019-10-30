ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Central Florida nonprofits are teaming up to tackle the challenge of urban poverty, starting with a Hispanic community in the Azalea Park neighborhood.

Azalea Park Project will bring several nonprofits together

Orlando neighborhood is landing point for many immigrants

First phase of pilot program expected to start next year

It’s called the Azalea Park Project .

“Azalea Park has been independently identified by a variety of universities as a landing point for new migrants, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans, Colombians, you name it,” Father Jose Rodriguez from the Iglesia Episcopal Jesus de Nazaret . “We want to develop this community and break the cycle of persistent urban poverty in our community.”

Sami Haiman-Marrero came up with the idea for the project. Her nonprofit, SOS by Urbander , which helps recent arrivals from Latin countries in Central Florida, will implement the program.

Haiman-Marrero teamed up with several nonprofits for the project.

“What we’re looking is to bring it right there in the community, collaborate with other organizations, so each one can play a critical role and we can prove that within one year, these families can move to social mobility,” Haiman-Marrero said.

They will use eight key resources to find a solution for urban poverty:

Occupational and/or Conventional ESOL Programs

GED and/or Certificate Programs

Job Readiness Training and/or Job Placement Programs

Childcare and/or Tutoring Assistance

Financial Literacy and/or Credit Rehab Programs

Healthcare Literacy and/or Preventive Care Programs

Mental Healthcare and/or PTSD Treatment

Senior Citizen and/or Special Needs Programs

Those key areas were chosen based on a study by FSU professor Dr. Howard Rodriguez-Mori. He has researched migration to Florida by families from Latin countries for more than 20 years.

Up to 15 families were chosen to take part in the pilot program, including Carmen Santiago's. She said she's had to move from two homes in the past three years. Hurricane Maria destroyed one, and the other became too expensive for her to afford.

“I felt disillusioned,” Santiago said. “I thought, 'Is this what God had planned for me?' "

She said it was painful for her to admit she was one of several people stuck in urban poverty, and even harder for her to tell her children.

“My youngest cried to me, 'Mom, I don’t want to leave.’ But we couldn’t afford the rent,” Santiago said.

The families chosen needed to meet certain criteria such as living below the poverty line, educated, have children living at home, and other reasons.

“I would love to improve my English and learn how to better manage my finances,” Santiago said.

The initial phase of the pilot program begins next year. Haiman-Marrero said if the program succeeds, the plan is to implement it in other urban communities. She said she would need funding to do that.