PALM BAY, Fla. -- Some south Brevard County residents are looking for answers, this as a community road is still shutdown a little more than a year after it was damaged.

Freehold Avenue remains closed a year after it was damaged

The road is full of potholes, cracked asphalt and overgrown weeds

Residents say the road poses a danger for kids who have to get to the bus stop

Residents near Freehold Avenue in southeast Palm Bay are worried about their and their children's safety due to blocked off street built over a canal. The street is in poor condition, full of potholes cracked asphalt and overgrown weeds.

Residents are worried about kids navigating their way over it just to get to the bus stop.

Robin Grodecky lives very close to the damaged roadway.

"It puts children at risk, there have been several students who catch the bus on this side of the road closure, because the next intersection is further down the road," Grodecky said.

The city said a section of street was damaged last year when part of the Melbourne-Tillman canal's drainage pipe failed. Since then, the roadway has developed two large potholes, and trees and brush are growing on the chewed up pavement.

It's still blocked off with barricades and warning signs.

"Now that this one is closed we only have one entrance," said resident Chris Szeman, who shares Grodecky's concerns.

He adds that there's only one way in and out of the neighborhood at this point. Szeman is worried about another large brush fire like the Mother's Day fire of 2008 that blocked off that entrance and exit.

"If something like that were to happen, we're all trapped," Szeman said.

The city tells us plans are to replace the damaged pipes with a large concrete box culvert. But until the repairs are made and the street reopens, neighbors are anxious.

"It puts a damper on our friends, people here in the community," Grodecky said.

The city adds repair plans are in the permitting process, and that goes through the roadway will be fixed.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the school district about the bus stop. We're told its transportation department wasn't aware the road was blocked off. The district is reassigning six students from Bayside High and Westside Elementary to another stop, which will go into effect in four to five days.