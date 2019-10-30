ORLANDO, Fla. — JetBlue is launching a pilot program at Orlando International Airport in an effort to cut down on the number of carry-on bags brought onto flights.

The airline is pitching the move as a test to see if they can speed up loading and unloading of aircraft.

As part of the test program, passengers can choose to pay $5 to check carry-on size luggage that's approximately 22” x 14’ x 9’ and a max weight of 25 pounds. The $5 fee is a fraction of the $30 charge passengers pay to check larger luggage.

JetBlue says the pilot program will allow passengers the option to get through security faster, and prevent the possibility of having to check their bag at the gate if overhead bin space is not available on a flight.

“We are testing a new feature in our Orlando ticketing lobby, allowing travelers to check a carry-on bag meeting certain size and weight requirements,” said Philip Stewart, a spokesperson for JetBlue. “In an effort to streamline the travel experience, we hope customers will enjoy carrying fewer bags through security and a quicker boarding process at the gate. We look forward to gathering feedback on this trial from our customers and crewmembers.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports 11 major U.S. airlines have collectively earned more than $2.8 billion in bag fees alone in the first two quarters of 2019.

BAG FEE REVENUE FOR AIRLINES, ACCORDING TO U.S. DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: