ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly released memo says there was no redundancy in place last month when a beam slipped off a piece of equipment and struck two Interstate 4 contractors, killing one.

The workers for SGL Constructors, which is the primary contractor on the " I-4 Ultimate " multi-year interstate construction project, were struck September 28 near Sylvia Lane and America Street, which is a work site for the I-4/State Road 408 interchange.

According to the October 10 memo by a company investigating the fatal incident, the crane lifting the beam detached before the beam was braced.

"For a short period of time the girder is unbraced, supported solely on the bearing pad," the memo says. That period of time is when the girder slid.

Officials from the company recommend, as a redundancy measure, changing the protocol on beam placement to keep the crane attached to the beam until all bracing is installed.

One person was killed and another injured in the September incident, which was the third construction incident involving SGL workers in a month.