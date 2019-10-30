KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One is usually expected to say "trick-or-treat" on Halloween for candy, but sometimes some children cannot.

Moms are urging the use of blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness for those children who have a hard time communicating and interacting with others. Here’s what you should know:

1. This year, parents all across the country will be using blue bucket to signify their child has autism.

2. Three-year-old Mikaela from Kissimmee is sporting a blue pumpkin to hold all of her candy this year. Her mother said this way they can educate strangers about autism.

3. The blue-bucket movement for Halloween was started online by mothers posting on social media about their non-verbal autistic children.

4. Blue pumpkins are not just encouraged for children, but also for older teenagers and even adults with autism as well.

5. The blue pumpkins are separate from the Teal Pumpkin Project, launched by Food Allergy Research & Education and meant for kids with food allergies.