ORLANDO, Fla. — The head of one of the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Michael in 2018 took to Twitter this week to beg federal lawmakers for mental health dollars.

Bill Husfelt, the superintendent of Bay County, announced that 97 students in his district has been taken into custody under Florida's Baker Act since August.

"We need help, and 13 months after Michael have received zero mental health dollars from Fed Disaster/FEMA," Husfelt tweeted, tagging President Trump, Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and Dr. Neal Dunn, a congressman whose district includes Bay County.

Baker Acted 3 students today- that’s 97 since Aug. We need help & 13 months after MICHAEL have rec’d ZERO mental health $$ from Fed Disaster/FEMA. Waiting could literally kill us! @realDonaldTrump @marcorubio @SenRickScott @DrNealDunnFL2 @PublicSchoolSup — Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt) October 29, 2019

Over a year after Michael, the Bay County school district, like others in the panhandle, are still working to rebuild. Earlier this month, Husfelt told Spectrum News reporter Julie Gargotta that 35 of the 40 schools in the district were badly damaged.

But many of the children have also had their lives turned upside down by the storm. Husfelt said housing was the root of many of the district's problems, and is still causing students distress.

According to district numbers, 700 students were referred for behavioral issues for the post-storm 2018-2019 school year, with more than 100 Baker Acted.

When Julie Gargotta talked to Husfelt on October 9, 60 students had been Baker Acted so far this year. That number is now up to 97.

Husfelt says the school district has begged FEMA for money for mental health services with no luck. The school district has also hired mental health counselors and worked with local agencies.

“We are overwhelmed. Our counselors are overwhelmed,” Husfelt told Julie Gargotta.