KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Alejandro Honorato raises a cup in a toast over a makeshift altar in the middle of his family's Mexican restaurant in Kissimmee.

The altar is set up for Dia de Los Muertos in honor of his mother and his son. The "Day of the Dead" is a three-day Hispanic holiday during which family and friends welcome back loved ones who have passed from the living world.

The loved ones leave offerings at a makeshift altar, which can include food, music, clothes, drinks, and anything else the deceased enjoyed while they were alive.

On his altar, Honorato placed sweet bread, tequila, and coffee.

“My father and my grandfather would celebrate it,” said Honorato, who runs Tortilleria la Mexicana. “It’s a tradition we brought back from Mexico. We want to continue them here.”

Some of the most common offerings are coffee, champurrado (a traditional chocolate Mexican drink with a corn flour base), and Bread of the Dead (a sweet bread made around the holiday).

Honorato said the holiday helps him pay tribute to his son, Miguel Angel, who was killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“I was in Chicago that night for a Quinceneara for one of my cousins,” he said. “They called me the next day. I couldn’t believe it. It’s really hard for a father to see his son pass. You always think they’re the ones who will bury you."

Miguel Angel was 30 years old. Honorato describes him as humble, hard-working, and loving.

“He made me really proud,” Honorato said. "I loved everything about him. I still have these great memories about him.”

“My son loved to celebrate all these traditions,” he said.

October 31 through November 1 is dedicated to the children who have passed on. It's called “Dias de los Inocentes” or "Days of the Innocent," and November 2 is dedicated to adults.