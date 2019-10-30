ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Ghost Rider Burger at Boulevard Burgers and Tap House on St. Pete Beach is named for the Ghost Pepper used to spice it up.

You might know it as one on the hottest peppers around – so hot in fact that you wear gloves to touch it lest the oils cone into contact with your skin.

It’s a burger topped with cheese and pulled pork with sweet barbeque sauce and ghost pepper aioli—initially their sauce “could have been weaponized,” according to Boulevard Burgers owner Charles Marco.

He’s the one behind the burger.

And he is also the one who added egg and oil—a mayonnaise – to cut the fire.

Recipe for Ghost Pepper Aioli Sauce

11 ripe ghost peppers

1 medium onion

2 cloves fresh garlic

4 large carrots

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2/3 cup of water

Directions:

Roast for one hour.

Puree.

Cut with mayo to suit your taste

Pulled pork is presented with Sweet Baby Rays Barbeque Sauce.