MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest additions—three Chilean flamingo chicks.
- Brevard Zoo debuts three Chilean flamingo chicks
- The chicks hatched back in September
- Eventually, the chicks' feathers will get their pink-ish color
The female chicks hatched on September 26, 27 and 28 from eggs the zoo received from Zoo Atlanta.
The trio is being hand-fed a special formula made of eggs, liquefied fish and vitamins until they can be put on an adult diet.
Eventually, the chicks' feathers will get their pink-ish color.
Visitors could soon see the chicks accompanying keepers on walks through the zoo.
Chilean flamingoes hail from South America. They are considered near-threatened due to human hunting and habitat loss, according to zoo officials.