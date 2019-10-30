MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest additions—three Chilean flamingo chicks.

The female chicks hatched on September 26, 27 and 28 from eggs the zoo received from Zoo Atlanta.

The trio is being hand-fed a special formula made of eggs, liquefied fish and vitamins until they can be put on an adult diet.

Visitors could soon see the chicks accompanying keepers on walks through the zoo.

Chilean flamingoes hail from South America. They are considered near-threatened due to human hunting and habitat loss, according to zoo officials.