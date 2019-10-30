Rick Dennis's Argyle farm on County Route 47 has been in his family for decades. He says he has been able to keep it afloat the last five years by growing hops and barley.

"Around 2014, the farm brewery legislation came about that allowed us to utilize the farm a little better," said Dennis, who runs Argyle Craft Malts & Hops.

Recently, he's been building on that success by creating a brewery. Dennis says they have a federal license to brew and are waiting on a state license to sell.

But Dennis will only be able to sell in town and open a taproom if residents decide to end the town's decades-long prohibition.

"Obviously vote passing at this point is very important," Dennis said.

He is one of 10 members on the Repeal Argyle Prohibition Committee. The group has been advocating since the spring to end its dry town status and allow the sale of alcohol.

"We just hope there has been enough publicity about it," said Mary Lou Strode, who came up with the idea and recruited residents to form the bipartisan committee.

The group got the 353 signatures needed to get this on November's ballot for a referendum. When residents head to the polls next week, they'll vote on four questions allowing the sale of alcohol in restaurants, grocery stores, liquor/wine stores, and/or taverns.

"That is the one question that will help the farm based breweries, wineries, and distilleries," said Strode, referring to the taverns.

That also means the outcome could be a full or partial repeal.

However, some residents are still against becoming a wet town. Some don't want that status to change, while others are concern because Argyle doesn't have its own police force.

"Every town in Washington County, which is our county, can sell alcohol except Argyle. And several of the towns surrounding Argyle do not have a police presence," Strode said.

This referendum has come up about 10 times since the end of prohibition in 1933. The last vote was 2000. Dennis believes this time it will be different because of its awareness and social media.

"We're cautiously optimistic going forward," Dennis said.