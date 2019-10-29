Some people who live in Williamsville are divided on whether to convert an assisted living community into an affordable housing complex next year.

Homeowners discussed the future plans for Blocher Homes with village planning board members.

Some said they're in favor of the new complex because it will expand the neighborhood and give homes to people who are low-income.

Others don't want to see their loved ones moved out of the nursing home and worry about traffic issues.

"We have apartment complexes going up in neighborhoods that will make living conditions for many unbearable, with excessive vehicular traffic, noise and light pollution, extreme strain on our infrastructure and loss of green space and natural light,” said Eileen Torre, a Williamsville resident.

"We do have an opportunity here to increase the number of people in the neighborhood and I know that some people have a problem with that but I think it's great,” said Whitney McHenry, another resident.

More than 400 petition signatures and letters have been sent to local lawmakers so far about the issue.