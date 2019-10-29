NATIONAL — More than 4,000 pounds of beef patties sold in Iowa and Wisconsin are now being recalled.

Ready-to-eat beef patties recalled

USDA says products may contain metal

The USDA says the frozen, ready-to-eat Char-broiled beef patty products may contain metal. The problem was discovered during processing at a federal establishment.

The Wisconsin based company OSI Industries produced the recalled prodcuts on August 10, 2019. The beef products have an establishment number of "EST. 1300."

38-lb. bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses.

USDA urges any processing firms that may still have the recalled products to make sure they are no longer available to consumers.

Anyone who has purchased these products should throw them away or return to the place of purchase.