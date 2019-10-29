ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person is safe after having debris from a Winter Park Tijuana Flats fell on him or her on Monday night, according to officials.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the collapse

Before 9:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a call of a building collapse with a person trapped under the debris near the 1900 block of Aloma Avenue, stated the Winter Park Fire-Rescue Department.

The "person was safely extricated from the debris," stated the agency through its Facebook post, added that investigators are trying to figure out what caused part of the restaurant to fall.