MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Plans to build a large water treatment facility in the middle of a Marion County neighborhood are not sitting well with many residents.

Janet and Gary LaCroix are spearheading an effort to stop a proposed water treatment facility from being built in the Orange Blossom Hills neighborhood.

“Instead of seeing birds, they're going to see a water treatment plant coming out of the ground,” said Janet LaCroix.

County leaders say the plant is necessary to accommodate the growing number of homes in the area. Orange Blossom Hills is right across the street from The Villages, and one of the concerns is the high number of septic tanks contaminating ground water.

During a meeting last night, a county advisory board voted to allow the project to move forward. In two weeks, the county commission will make a final decision.

Janet and her supporters are worried they'll be forced to hook into the county's water system, along with the potential impact fees associated with that.

When we contacted Marion County, officials said no decision has been made on that subject.

“We all want to keep our wells. We all want to keep our septics. That's what this battle is about,” Janet said.

The cost of the facility has not been set, but if approved, the project is expected to take up to three years to complete. Janet is also worried about construction traffic in front of her house.

So far Janet has collected more than 900 signatures as part of a petition drive, which she hopes will put an end to what she calls an unwanted eyesore.

People living in the neighborhood are planning to meet with county engineers again to see about other possible alternatives.​