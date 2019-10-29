ORLANDO, Fla. — A Michigan-based produce company is recalling six varieties of apples because of potential contamination from Listeria.

Apples were sent to 8 states between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21

Recall issued out of an abundance of caution

North Bay Produce is recalling mcintosh, honeycrisp, jonathan, fuji, jonamac and red delicious apples, which were packed and shipped between October 16 and October 21.

The apples were shipped to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. North Bay only ships its products to distribution centers, wholesalers and brokers, so they are issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The apples were in either plastic or paper bags, which say "Distributed by North Bay Produce Inc., Traverse City, MI on them.

If you think you have any of the recalled apples, stop eating them and return them to the store you bought them from.

You can also call North Bay Produce at 1-231-929-4001, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, if you have any questions.