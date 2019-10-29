The attacks went from one party to another and back again at Monday's meeting of the Newburgh City Council.

While the meeting was not a public hearing to discuss the dire financial state of the city, it certainly proceeded like one.

For more than an hour, citizens and city employees took turns sharing ideas and criticism about the city's newly proposed 2020 budget, which includes layoffs of up to 12 firefighters and 13 police officers as well as increases in taxes and fees.

After several members of the public lambasted the council and administration for a perceived lack of creativity and urgency in addressing steep budget shortfalls, police and firefighters took their turns at the microphone.

They responded with anger to Mayor Torrance Harvey's recent social media post in which he shared the gross salaries of several firefighters and police officers, and said the millions they earn in overtime pay drives up city taxes.

Officer Ricardo Rivera, also the president of the Newburgh Police Benevolent Association, took particular offense to the mayor's disclosure of the salaries, which are public record.

"You put up salaries. It's just like you said, Mr. Mayor. Men lie. Women lie. The numbers don't lie. Numbers lie when they're not presented properly," Rivera said, believing the the six-figure salaries were not presented in context. "Why don't you put up the base salaries? Guys are making this kind of money. Why? Because we're sacrificing our every hour here in the city of Newburgh."

In an interview in his city hall office on Friday, Harvey told Spectrum News the top earners from each department are apparently abusing a generous overtime policy.

He points to at least eight employees in each department who earned more than $100,000 in 2018, mostly due to overtime pay.

He is zeroing in on one senior firefighter in particular.

"We have an acting chief, who ⁠— in overtime, in 2018 ⁠— took home a gross income, before taxes, of $231,000," Harvey said, adding that he believes the city should hire a public safety officer to monitor and maximize staffing at the police and fire departments.

In response to the accusations that some employees were abusing the overtime policy, the acting chief Mayor Harvey mentioned, Terry Ahlers, sent Spectrum News an email, breaking down his 2018 salary.

Ahlers said that while his base pay is $106,000 per year, in 2018 he was reimbursed $70,000 for two and a half years of work he did to fill the gap caused by the open fire chief position. He also told Spectrum News he received $10,000 for waiving health insurance and received just $40,000 in overtime.

"My OT for 2018 was about 40k," he wrote in the email. "40k did not cause the problems in the city."

Harvey's colleagues on council also struggled to justify so many of the city's firefighters and police officers continuing to draw such large gross salaries in 2020 when the city is so close to being financially insolvent and young people are considering moving away.

"It's puzzling to me that departments can exceed their budgets by millions of dollars," Ward 3 Councilman Robert Sklarz said, "and think it has no effect on the people that they're sworn to serve and protect."

A public hearing on the bare-bones city budget is scheduled for November 12, and the council vote on a final version of the budget is scheduled for November 25.

In his email, Ahlers insisted that he "did nothing wrong or sneaky" to receive his 2018 salary and that he plans on doing his part to ease the city's financial stress: He is retiring.

"I don’t want to keep putting up with their BS," Ahlers said of some council members' assumptions about his salary. "I’m retiring in January, with the expectation that there will be layoffs and my vacancy will bring someone else back to work."