The Albany Empire could soon be ending business operations.

As reported by the Albany Times Union, five other teams in the Arena Football League will also reportedly follow suit.

According to the report, coaches, players and other team staff were notified Tuesday afternoon that the league will shut down services in individual markets. The move is to reportedly help the league financially as it faces a lawsuit related to workers compensation from 2009 to 2012.

The Empire are the defending AFL champions, defeating Philadelphia in August's Arena Bowl. It was Albany's first AFL championship since 1999, when the Firebirds won the crown. The team has played two seasons at the Times Union Center.

Spectrum News has not been able to independently confirm this, but has reached out to the league and the team. Spectrum News also reached out to Times Union Center management, which said it had not been notified.