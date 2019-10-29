SANFORD, FLA. — A new clinic has opened in Sanford that caters to patients without insurance. All the medical care is free of charge, and potential patients are happy to have the new service.

United Medical and Social Services opens in Sanford

Insurance isn't necessary

All medical care is free

Here are five things to know about Sanford’s new clinic:

1. The clinic is called United Medical and Social Services or UMSS.

2. A patient doesn't have to be insured to receive medical care.

3. All medical professionals and staff are volunteers.

4. Services and medical supplies are donated or paid with fundraising dollars.

5. The clinic also offers prescription and mental health services and eventually dental care.

Patients can call 321-413-0008 to schedule an appointment. It's located at 1660 W. Airport Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773.