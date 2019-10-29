Some 15 start-up companies from around the world made it to Tuesday’s qualifying round in the 43North competition, but only 10 will move on to the finale Wednesday.

The pressure is on for these finalists, who have up to $1 million in investment on the line.

For this year’s startups, the process began back in May.

Companies from as far as Poland have been selected for the competition, with ideas ranging from hotels that can be rented for just an hour, to Uber for buses, and more.

After Tuesday’s qualifying round that wraps up at 3:30 p.m., 10 out of the 15 companies will move on to the finale at Shea’s Wednesday night.

There will be eight winners in total, with the first place prize winning $1 million in investment and seven other companies will win $500,000 each.

“This program has created 600 jobs just in Western New York and these companies have gone on to raise close to $300 million of follow-on funding after our investment,” said Alex Gress, 43North’s president. “You think about that Buffalo in 2012 only brought in $6 million in venture capital.”

The winning companies will move its headquarters to Buffalo in January.

Next spring, the 43North headquarters will move to its new home at Seneca One Tower.