ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting begins Monday for two City of Orlando elections ahead of the November 5 general election.

Across Central Florida, there are 28 races and amendment issues on ballots in five counties.

Orange County

The marquee races including Orlando City Mayor and Orlando City Council Seat District 6.

Navy veteran Aretha Simons and city commissioner Samuel Ings are challenging incumbent, Mayor Buddy Dyer, for the job he’s held for 16 years.

The trio pressed their visions for the future during a Spectrum News 13 Mayoral Debate .

In running for Mayor, Samuel Ings is vacating his District 6 council seat, with Bakari Burns, Gary Siplin, and Lawanna Gelzer running to fill the position.

An election for council seat in District 4 was canceled several weeks ago when Corey DeVogel dropped out of the race, leaving incumbent Patty Sheehan unopposed and winning her seat.

Registered voters in the City of Orlando can cast ballots during Early Voting at the Orange County Supervisors of Elections office, located at 119 West Kaley Street.

Early Voting will be available:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Monday, October 28, 2019 – Friday, November 1, 2019

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Saturday, November 2, 2019

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Sunday, November 3, 2019

Polls will be open Election Day on November 5, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Brevard County

On November 5, voters in six areas of Brevard County will decide a series of races.

Cape Canaveral voters will vote on a council seat plus a referendum on ad valorem taxes. Indialantic voters will decide council seat for District 3, as Indian Harbour Beach voters will vote in the council race for Seat 5.

Melbourne Beach voters have three issues at hand including one seat for commission and two charter amendments.

Palm Bay voters will decide three separate charter amendment issues, while Rockledge voters will vote on council seats in districts 1 and 2.

Lake County

Six cities in Lake County are holding elections on November 5.

Voters in the City of Clermont will decide council seats for Districts 2 and 4, as well as charter amendments related to term limits and residency.

Voters in Mascotte will vote for Mayor, while voters in Minneola will vote for council seat District 5.

Voters in Montverde will find a referendum on the ballot, while Mount Dora voters will decide the race for Mayor.

Seminole County

Seminole County voters in Oviedo will decide the races for Mayor and Council.

Volusia County

Volusia County voters in Lake Helen will decide the races for Mayor and Commission (Zone 1) and answer a referendum.