PALM BAY, Fla. — A Brevard County man is sharing his experience 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell.

Barry Cantor was stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell

Cantor is a retired Air Force Master Sgt.; also worked as radio broadcaster

Cantor said he kept pieces of the Berlin Wall as memorabilia

Barry Cantor is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant who served for 24 years, and 20 as a military radio broadcaster.

Cantor was stationed in Berlin from 1984 to 1990. He was there with his family on November 9, 1989 when the guarded concrete barrier between East Germany and West Germany was opened after decades of division.

He wants to make sure people understand the historical significance of the beginning of the fall of Communism.

“When the wall fell, and everyone was able to travel freely, and later the two parts of Germany came together as one country, this is when the Soviets lost all of their influence, and western ideas became very prevalent in Europe” Cantor said.

Cantor has a treasure trove of memorabilia from his time in Berlin, including pieces of the wall.

He visits Germany as often as he can.