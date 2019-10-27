VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people aboard a small plane were transported to a hospital after the aircraft crashed Sunday morning near the Spruce Creek Fly-In.

Small plane crashes into trees at Spruce Cree Fly-In

2 taken to hospital; names, conditions weren't released

Just after 11:30 a.m., the aircraft struck trees on the north side of Runway 23 of the residential community with its own landing strip near Port Orange, according to Volusia County Sheriff's officials.

Deputies were called out to 1 Cessna Boulevard at 11:42 a.m., they said.

The two people aboard were taken to a hospital, but Sheriff's officials didn't provide their names or conditions.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office initially said the crashed plane was a Cessna, but the FAA says it's "an experimental, amateur-built aircraft."

No other information was immediately available Sunday night.