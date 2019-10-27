ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Investigators continue their search for a missing Osceola County woman as her estranged husband is set to face a judge Sunday morning.

Today marks day five of the search for Montalvo.

Nicole Montalvo was last seen at a home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud last Monday night as she dropped off her son to his father and grandparents.

Her parents reported her missing on Wednesday.

Authorities began searching the 5-acre property on Thursday and discovered possible human remains in the backyard on Friday. Deputies began draining the pond at the back of the property on Saturday.

Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera, were arrested the same day on unrelated charges. They are considered persons of interest in her disappearance.

A judge ruled Saturday for Otero-Rivera to be held without bond.

Investigators have confirmed Otero-Rivera has a history of domestic violence against Montalvo.

Montalvo’s missing persons case remains active.