WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Grove at Wesley Chapel will soon become an entertainment district featuring new businesses and restaurants.

Developer bought The Grove for $62.7 million last month

New businesses expected to be open in 6 months

"Container park" will be comprised of shipping containers

Mark Gold, vice president of Mishorim USA , bought the property last month for $62.7 million. He says nine new businesses have already signed leases to open in vacant buildings. He expects most of them to be open within six months.

Existing stores include TJ Maxx, Michaels, Ulta Beauty, Petsmart, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and a host of restaurants.

Right now, plans are underway to build what Gold calls a "container park" on the property. It will feature renovated shipping containers that local businesses will operate out of.

“This is going to be the downtown of Wesley Chapel," Gold said.

He says the park will also have a stage for live music and shows. During the new few months, the containers will be renovated in time for some of them to be ready by the six-month target.

Shoppers are looking forward to what's to come.

"What more could you ask for? We need something like that in this area," said Gloria Badell, who visits The Grove often.

Gold says a trampoline park, bowling alley, and miniature golf course will also be coming to the district, which already features local businesses and big-box stores.