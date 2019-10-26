ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are helping to collect unused medications Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement hosting Drug Take Back Day

Unwanted drugs can be turned in anonymously

Nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescriptions

The twice-a-year event is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration to get unused drugs out of home medicine cabinets and prevent any chance they would be misused.

According to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs, with the majority of the drugs taken from family and friends.

The event encourages people to clean out their medicine cabinets and drop them off safely and anonymously. During the last event back in April, almost 5,000 law enforcement agencies across the country took part, and over 468 tons of prescription drugs were turned in.

During Saturday's event, law enforcement will also be taking in vaping devices and cartridges for the first time.

The vaping devices were added to the Drug Take Back Day event because of concerns about a rise of illness and death caused by vaping, and also high youth vaping initiation rates.

People who want to drop off their vaping devices need to remove any lithium ion batteries. The DEA says it cannot take those.

You can find a Drug Takeback Day site near you by going to the DEA's website.

Meanwhile, CVS will soon off safe medication sites nationwide all year long.

CVS announced this week that it will add 1,000 in-store safe medication disposal units to its stores, starting in 2020.

In addition, all CVS locations that do not offer a safe medication disposal kiosk will offer DisposeRx powder packets for patients who are filling an opioid prescription for the first time.

CVS says when water and the powder are put in the pill bottle, it creates a biodegradable gel, which allows those unwanted prescription drugs to be safely disposed at home.