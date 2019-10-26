ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Investigators continue to search the property where a missing Osceola County woman was last seen Monday, and where they uncovered possible remains Friday.

Saturday marks the third day of searching the five-acre property on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant Thursday morning, a day after Nicole Montalvo’s parents reported their daughter missing.

She was last seen at that property Tuesday night, dropping off her son to his father and grandparents.

Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and his father, Angel Rivera, are persons of interest in her disappearance. Authorities arrested them Friday on unrelated charges.

Otero-Rivera appeared before a judge Saturday morning. Prosecutors did not make his charging warrant available, so the judge ruled he be held without bond until she could read the details of that warrant.

Investigators have confirmed Otero-Rivera has a history of domestic violence against Montalvo.

Rivera is expected to go before a judge Sunday after he gets out of the hospital, according to a public information officer for the Osceola County Jail. It’s not clear why Rivera went to the hospital.

Montalvo’s missing persons case remains active.