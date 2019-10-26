The Buffalo community gathered at Medaille College this weekend to discuss preparations for the growing cannabis industry.

"I had plasmacytoma, which is spinal cancer, and I'm standing here today because my pain threshold has been diminished due to the use of marijuana," said cancer survivor Maurice Howard.

Medical marijuana is legal in New York for certain conditions with specific criteria. When a patient receives a product, it's said to be a controlled dose that's clean and free of pesticides. However, recreational adult-use marijuana is not legalized.

"I think adult-use could be very beneficial for New York state. It would bring in definitely more revenue, but I think it would also allow for a controlled product that is regulated by the state. The danger about getting it off the street is that you have no idea where it comes from," said The Botanist's lead pharmacist, Daniel Ryszka.

Officials say steps need to be taken for those who want adult-use marijuana legalized, including education.

"What we're trying to do is educate the individuals and educate the politicians because patients are using this product anyway," Ryszka explained.

Regardless, whether you're for or against legalizing adult-use marijuana, another step is to contact your legislators. If you're an entrepreneur looking to get into the marijuana business, leaders urge you to start preparing now.

"This is a $51 billion industry underground. When it comes above ground, those numbers are only going to grow. I just think it's important for the community that I represent to be prepared for that not only as an opportunity to seek employment, but as an opportunity to be in business," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Preparing involves creating a business plan, forming financial projections, and asking yourself what specifically you'd like to do in the industry.