KISSIMMEE, Fla. — This three-year project in Osceola County is meant to symbolize a little piece of Florida history at the intersection of cattle and art. Here’s what you need to know:

Seven artists were chosen from across the state to paint a life sized, hand-sculpted bull made out of fiberglass. Each unique in its own way.



The unveiling of the painted bulls will be on Saturday at 1pm at Makinson Hardware in Downtown Kissimmee. It is open to the public and there you can meet the life-sized bulls and their artists. There will also be live music. If you visit each bull you can be eligible for a prize.



In 2020, the bulls will be gathered up and start their journey as a herd to display at requested locations around the great State of Florida. It’s all meant to educate communities of their historical significance.



In 2021, the bulls will be officially herded up and corralled for the Great Florida Cattle Drive auction.



This first event is meant to kick off the Great Florida Cattle Drive happening in 2021.