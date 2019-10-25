STUDIO CITY, C.A. -- It's not even Halloween and Hallmark Channel has already started playing Christmas movies.

 

It's part of their tenth annual "Countdown to Christmas"

 

While some are bah-humbugging the decision to play Christmas programming this early, not every one is being a Grinch about it.

 

You can watch the Hallmark channel on television,,the Spectrum TV app, or on their website with subscription. 

 

