STUDIO CITY, C.A. -- It's not even Halloween and Hallmark Channel has already started playing Christmas movies.

#CountdownToChristmas is officially here, #Hallmarkies! Join us every weekend for an all-new original holiday movie premiere beginning tomorrow with Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses at 8pm/7c! Be sure to live tweet along during the airing. 🎄✨ #MistletoeKisses pic.twitter.com/0HGrrsFX2l — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) October 25, 2019

It's part of their tenth annual "Countdown to Christmas"

While some are bah-humbugging the decision to play Christmas programming this early, not every one is being a Grinch about it.

So excited. I look forward to this all year long. Your channel is one of the most amazing channels ever. — Lisa Simpson (@AZAdoptionAtty) October 25, 2019

You can watch the Hallmark channel on television,,the Spectrum TV app, or on their website with subscription.