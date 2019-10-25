STUDIO CITY, C.A. -- It's not even Halloween and Hallmark Channel has already started playing Christmas movies.
It's part of their tenth annual "Countdown to Christmas"
While some are bah-humbugging the decision to play Christmas programming this early, not every one is being a Grinch about it.
You can watch the Hallmark channel on television,,the Spectrum TV app, or on their website with subscription.
Get instant breaking news and severe weather alerts to your phone and email. Click here to sign up!