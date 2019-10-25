

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drew and Joyce Kesse have taken over the investigation into their daughter Jennifer Kesse's disappearance.

After years of pushing, the family took legal action against the Orlando Police Department in order to get access to their daughter's case files. Over the last six months, they have been receiving the files piece by piece.

"Our arrangement was that they would work 16 hours a week and deliver every two weeks as they go along until everything is done,” explained Drew Kesse, Jennifer’s father. "I believe we're getting close to the end, if not at the end.”

The family has received more than 14,000 pages of electronic files from Orlando Police and dozens of hours of video. They have a legal team and a handful of investigators aiding them as they sift through the evidence.

"We're looking for the one thing that may have been overlooked,” Kesse said.

Police believe Jennifer Kesse was abducted the morning of January 24, 2006, while leaving her Orlando condo. Her car was located days later at an apartment building roughly one mile away from her home. To date, only one surveillance photo of a person of interest has been released.

So far, the family hasn’t discovered any groundbreaking evidence in the files, but their search is not over.

"There isn't any bomb that came in there that said 'wow, I just can’t believe they didn't see this or put this together’,” Kesse explained.

“Nothing jaw dropping,” added Joyce Kesse.