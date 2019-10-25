ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Parents in St. Cloud are relieved after learning of new changes at a controversial bus stop.

Here are five things you need to know:

1) What did parents request?

St. Cloud parents requested that the Osceola County School District’s Transportation Department look into the Mallard Pond bus stop.

2) Where did parents solicit help?

The Osceola County School District said they enlisted the help of St. Cloud law enforcement to continually monitor the area during bus hours for speeding and other errant motorist activity that could pose a hazard to this particular bus stop.

3) What did the school district observe?

The school district said their safety and compliance supervisor, the area manager, and the director of transportation have visited the stop on many occasions and various times to observe the traffic and road conditions and reportedly found no issues.

4) What's the district is doing now?

The designated stop placement for the students is to stand on the Mallard Pond sidewalk that is more than 4 feet from the road surface so the students are not standing near the street, and then only cross when directed by the driver.

5) What's next?

Beginning sometime next week, the travel direction of the bus will be changing so that the students will no longer need to cross the road to board the bus.