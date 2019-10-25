ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman blamed in the hot-van death of a 3-year-old boy in 2017 on Friday entered a no-contest plea to a lesser charge in her criminal prosecution, setting the stage for a resolution in her case.

St. Charles on Friday also learned her sentencing date: January 7, 2020.

St. Charles, 53, pleaded no contest to a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence in a case prompted by the death of Myles Hill, who died after being left in a hot day-care van for roughly 12 hours in August 2017.

That charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

She was originally charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence, a first-degree felony with a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison.

St. Charles pleaded not guilty to that charge in September 2017.

By pleading no contest, St. Charles does not accept or deny responsibility but she agrees to accept a judge’s punishment.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge John E. Jordan on Friday ordered a pre-sentence investigation for St. Charles. Such reports are comprehensive profiles of defendants designed to help judges craft appropriate punishments during sentencing hearings.

According to an arrest warrant, St. Charles admitted she didn't conduct a head count when she dropped off children at two Little Miracles locations.

St. Charles told police she picked up Myles, along with other children, in a day-care van, on August 7, 2017.

She told investigators she first drove to Little Miracles Academy II on Colonial Drive. While unloading cleaning supplies, she assumed all the kids got out of the van, including Myles, the arrest reported said.

St. Charles then drove to Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue.

She was on the phone when she got out of the van, grabbed some personal items from behind the driver’s seat and locked the van for the day, according to investigators.

A day care worker later found the boy dead in the far back seat of the van.

Orlando Police said the inside of the van reached 144 degrees.

The Medical Examiner's Office concluded Myles died from extreme heat.