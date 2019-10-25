CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Microsoft is bringing 430 jobs to Charlotte in a $23 million expansion.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Friday morning, saying the state is promising the technology company that North Carolina will have two million more adults in the state with a post-secondary degree or certification.

“The CEOs that I've talk to, the first thing they talk about is work for us. They aren't talking about needing more corporate tax cuts. They're talking about needing the highly qualified trained people,” Gov. Cooper said.

“North Carolina is one of the most rapidly growing technology sectors in the country,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “As a leader in IT talent, research and development, North Carolina is a smart choice for Microsoft’s expansion and new ventures.”

The director of the Microsoft Charlotte campus listed the region’s ability to recruit, train, and retain talent in the Queen City as the main drivers to make the expansion.

“The opportunity that we have to grow our base and our talent in North Carolina is an exciting one,” said Reggie Isaac, Microsoft Charlotte campus director. “Microsoft is pleased to be empowering customers, partners, and employees in the Charlotte area and looks forward to the prospects ahead.”

This announcement is on the heels of AvidXchange, LendingTree, Honeywell, BB&T and SunTrust, Better.com, and Lowes all making major investments in Charlotte's tech workforce. In the past year, the city and county have partnered to bring more than 7,300 jobs to the area.

“It is a testament to our business environment and the quality of our skilled labor pool that Microsoft would choose to expand operations and grow its partnership with the Charlotte region,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Microsoft has been extremely active in the Charlotte community and we are excited that it will be an even larger part of our thriving tech industry.”

Jobs will average $98,000 a year.