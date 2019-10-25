ORLANDO, Fla. — Light Up UCF, the annual holiday event at the University of Central Florida, will return for another season.

  • Light Up UCF returns November 22
  • Annual event features holiday lights, ice skating, and more
  • Holiday films will also be screened on select nights

The event will take place at UCF's Addition Financial Arena from November 22 through January 5.

Light Up UCF will feature a holiday light show, an outdoor ice skating rink, rides, and more.

The Holiday Light Show will include more than 200,000 strobing lights synchronized to holiday music. And, there will be a snowfall.

On select nights, holiday films will be screened, including The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, Home Alone, and Elf.

Other activities include a Ferris wheel, the Light Up Express Train, an ice slide, the Winter Whirl swing, and a carousel, which is new this year.

The light show, film festival, and parking are free; however, ice skating and the rides are priced separately. Tickets can be purchased at the Addition Financial Arena box office, with some available online.

For more information, visit lightupucf.com.