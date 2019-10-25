ORLANDO, Fla. — Light Up UCF, the annual holiday event at the University of Central Florida, will return for another season.

Light Up UCF returns November 22

Annual event features holiday lights, ice skating, and more

Holiday films will also be screened on select nights

The event will take place at UCF's Addition Financial Arena from November 22 through January 5.

Light Up UCF will feature a holiday light show, an outdoor ice skating rink, rides, and more.

The Holiday Light Show will include more than 200,000 strobing lights synchronized to holiday music. And, there will be a snowfall.

On select nights, holiday films will be screened, including The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, Home Alone, and Elf.

Other activities include a Ferris wheel, the Light Up Express Train, an ice slide, the Winter Whirl swing, and a carousel, which is new this year.

The light show, film festival, and parking are free; however, ice skating and the rides are priced separately. Tickets can be purchased at the Addition Financial Arena box office, with some available online.