ORLANDO, Fla. — Light Up UCF, the annual holiday event at the University of Central Florida, will return for another season.
- Light Up UCF returns November 22
- Annual event features holiday lights, ice skating, and more
- Holiday films will also be screened on select nights
The event will take place at UCF's Addition Financial Arena from November 22 through January 5.
Light Up UCF will feature a holiday light show, an outdoor ice skating rink, rides, and more.
The Holiday Light Show will include more than 200,000 strobing lights synchronized to holiday music. And, there will be a snowfall.
On select nights, holiday films will be screened, including The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, Home Alone, and Elf.
Other activities include a Ferris wheel, the Light Up Express Train, an ice slide, the Winter Whirl swing, and a carousel, which is new this year.
The light show, film festival, and parking are free; however, ice skating and the rides are priced separately. Tickets can be purchased at the Addition Financial Arena box office, with some available online.
For more information, visit lightupucf.com.