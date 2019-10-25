SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A mom punched her 10-year-old son in the face, dislocating his jaw, because he wouldn't stop playing Fortnite, police investigators say.

South Daytona woman charged with inflicting injury on a child

Police: Boy was punched in face when he disobeyed mom's order

In a charging affidavit, South Daytona Police say 35-year-old Ann Perugia hit her son Wednesday morning because he wasn't listening to her and kept playing Fortnite after she'd ordered him to take a shower.

The boy called his father, who then called police.

"This act has no valid reason to subject the child to that kind of punishment for failing to listen to his mother," an investigator wrote.

Perugia is charged with infliction of physical or mental injury on a child.