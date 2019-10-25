ORLANDO, Fla. — He's a piece of living history, and you won't meet a “sweeter” man. And on Friday, this hero paid a visit to Orlando to talk about his experiences.

It was post-World War II in 1948, and the city of Berlin, Germany's capitol city was divided — literally.

The Allies’ goal was to rebuild their section, but with political tensions mounting, Russia broke away. The Soviet Union occupied East Berlin, while the U.S., Britain, and France set up in the West.

Two million people living in war-ravaged West Berlin were cut off food, water, and fuel needed to survive.

"In those days the kids couldn't get chocolate bars — there were meager rations," said U.S. Air Force Colonel (R) Gail Seymour Halvorsen, who is now 99 years old.

Colonel Halvorsen​, a military transport plane pilot, became part of "Operation Vittles.” It was a 15-month long effort to deliver supplies from the air and help the desperate people on the ground.

But Halvorsen took it a step further with the devastated city's children in mind and heart. During his supply runs, he brought all kinds of boxed candy bars he bought, packed in tiny parachutes.

"Dumped them out of the airplane," Halvorsen said. "They opened up beautifully, and the kids caught them."

But there was a problem when his chief pilot found out.

"I made three drops before I got caught," he recalled.

"'You can't do that,’” his chief told him.

"I said the law of gravity is the same on both sides of the border. He said, ‘That's not the problem Halvorsen — you got to have permission! You got permission, but keep me informed," Halvorsen recalled.

He created a target map for himself and other pilots and received letters from the children exactly where they would be.

"Before I'd drop, I'd wiggle the wings," Colonel Halvorsen told Spectrum News. "The kids knew that was the signal I had the candy — ‘watch that airplane!’"

Soon the sweet sentiments became the stuff of lore — Halvorsen became known as "Uncle Wiggly Wings,” "Chocolate Flyer," and even the "Berlin Candy Bomber.”

In all, 23 tons of goodies dropped from the sky to the delighted children below.

The 99-year-old retired colonel spoke to the crowd at the Airlift Tanker Association conference in Orlando. The group is committed to making sure America's military forces have the superior air mobility resources.

Over the past several decades, Colonel Halvorsen has flown many more humanitarian food drops in different countries around the world.