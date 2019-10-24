MELBOURNE, Fla. — A veteran wildlife trapper was nearly killed this week after a wild pig attacked him in Brevard County.

Wild pig attack nearly killed trapper James Dean

Dean said he was trying to keep it away from children

Wild pig attacked him after it got loose from his truck

James Dean says he was trying to keep the wild boar away from kids at a bus stop in Melbourne when the attack happened.

Dean has 20 years of experience trapping wild pigs, so he didn’t think twice when a concerned father called him for help.

“This particular pig was chasing his daughters near a bus stop,” Dean said.

Dean put out a trap, and then came back to get the wild boar. But he says the pig was so aggressive, when he tried to load it from the trap to his truck, it got loose, and attacked him.

“I was scared at one point, I’m not going to lie, because I’ve never had a pig attack me like this one did,” Dean said.

The wild pig tore deep wounds into Dean’s legs and arms. Dean said he worried at one point whether he would survive.

“The bleeding wouldn’t stop,” Dean described.

Dean says wild pigs roaming across the country have become a huge problem for farmers. Now, he says they’re threatening more populated areas.

“My number one concern is the safety of the community,” Dean said. “There’s elderly people who walk their dogs and children at bus stops.”

And that’s why he says despite this attack, he won’t stop trapping.

“No, been doing this for over 20 years,” Dean said. “This is something I enjoy doing.”

Dean says before he was taken to the hospital, he made sure the homeowner shot and killed the wild pig so it wouldn’t hurt anyone else.

He’s out of the hospital, but he says it may be a little while before he’s healed up enough to go back to work.​