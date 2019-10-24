SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Commission gave the go-ahead to start phase one of flood mitigation for several spots around the county.
Here are five things you should know about the project:
- The plan includes Nebraska Avenue, Miller Road, and Nolan Road in Sanford — along with Willow Avenue in Altamonte Springs and couple other areas.
- These spots saw major flooding during Irma and several other storms.
- The county will spend more than $400,000 for the first phase, which includes engineering, planning, and design.
- The money comes from a FEMA hazard mitigation grant — the county will put up a 25 percent match.
- Planning and design is expected to be finished by late spring.