SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A rabies alert has been issued in Seminole County after a raccoon tested positive, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Rabies alert issued for Winter Springs in Seminole County

Infected raccoon found near Sunrise Community Park

Alert is for 60 days

The infected raccoon was found near Sunrise Community Park in Winter Springs.

Health officials said residents within the border of Tuskawilla Road, State Road 417, Winter Springs Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road should avoid contact with raccoons and other wildlife.

"Residents and visitors in Seminole County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population, and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated," officials said in a news release.

Rabies is a virus that is spread through saliva and humans can become infected through a bit wound or scratch from an infected animal.

Residents are urged to contact Seminole County Animal Services or the Florida Department in Seminole County if they had contact with a raccoon in the previously mentioned area.

The rabies alert is for 60 days.