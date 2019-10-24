ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, the agency said Thursday.

OPD searching for man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl

Police say he tried to entice her with Minnie Mouse keychain, money

OPD says they should have a composite sketch of man by Monday

According to OPD spokesperson Lt. Wanda Miglio, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road.

An 11-year-old girl and her younger sister were playing outside an apartment complex when a man approached her. He allegedly tried to lure her with a Minnie Mouse key chain and $3. As she tried reaching for the items, police say he then forcefully grabbed her arm.

According to authorities, he asked the girl for her school schedule, along with how she travels to school. The suspect then asked the girl for a kiss and told her not to tell her parents.

She immediately told her parents, who contacted OPD. The man ultimately fled.

The man, who police describe as an “older Hispanic male, possibly in his fifties,” was driving a white SVU that may have been an Isuzu, Miglo said.

"I think we all have a special place for children, because they are innocent, and they don’t understand what’s going on, and this really disturbs us that somebody would do something like this," Miglio said.

Orlando Police say they should have a composite sketch of the man by Monday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 911.