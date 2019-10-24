ORLANDO, Fla. — An inmate at an east Orange County state prison underwent surgery on his face and jaw after he was allegedly beaten by a Florida corrections officer in July, a newly filed arrest affidavit shows.

Jestyn Rashard Allen, a 33-year-old corrections officer, was arrested on a warrant charging him with malicious battery causing great harm and perjury by false declaration.

He was arrested Tuesday but details didn't emerge until Wednesday, when Spectrum News 13 obtained an unredacted report of the allegations against Allen.

Allen bonded out of the Orange County Jail after posting a $3,650 bond. He faces termination.

The unredacted report reveals new details about the injuries the inmate suffered at the Central Florida Reception Center , a state prison north of State Road 528 in east Orange County.

Veteran inmate Carlton Hart, 51, suffered from multiple fractures on the right and left jaw. His right eye was swollen and shut. The bones around his eyes were fractured. Hart had his jaw wired shut.

A doctor who examined Hart said his injuries were consistent with “being punched or kicked and not by a take down as described by Officer Allen,” the arrest report says.

Hart said he was struck in his jaw area and saw "stars," the report said.

After falling to the floor, he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face and upper torso area by several officers, Hart told investigators.

Allen’s arrest report said he was the only attacker.

Hart’s violent criminal past dates back to 1988, when he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a manslaughter conviction in Hillsborough County. He is currently serving time for possession of a gun by a felon and having more than 20 grams of marijuana. His scheduled release is 2022.

Since the beating, he was moved to the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.

Hart is the former brother-in-law of state Rep. Dianne Hart (D-Tampa), who issued a statement Tuesday about Allen’s arrest.

“We hope to see justice served and the message sent that all inmates under our care must be treated with respect and dignity,” she said. “Unfortunately, these are not isolated or rare events within Florida’s prison system. Good staff is under-supported, and bad staff is out of control.”

She has filed several bills she said would improve Florida’s prison system.

The third-largest correctional system in the country has 24,000 employees and an annual budget of $2.4 billion. It oversees 96,000 incarcerated individuals and another 166,000 offenders who live in Florida communities under supervised release.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Corrections is moving forward with Allen’s immediate dismissal, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Florida Department of Corrections does not tolerate mistreatment of inmates under any circumstances,” FDOC Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement. “The unacceptable actions of this individual are in no way a representation of the thousands of correctional officers who selflessly serve our state with respect and integrity daily.”

The arrest warrant accuses Allen of attacking Hart at 12:49 p.m. July 18.

The warrant does not say what started the confrontation. It happened in the transfer and receiving area of the 1,659-inmate prison. That area is not covered by security cameras, the report said.

“During the use of force, Officer Allen utilized his chemical agent and deployed it onto Inmate Hart,” the affidavit said. “The chemical agent had little to no effect so Officer Allen grabbed Inmate Hart by the upper torso and conducted a leg sweep, redirecting him chest first into a prone position on the ground.”

Allen said he was able to restrain Hart and “all forced ceased” at that point, a claim disputed in the arrest affidavit.

“The injuries suffered by Inmate Hart are not consistent with the events reported by Officer Allen in the use of force report and incident report,’’ the arrest report said.

A lone eyewitness, another inmate, said Allen “clotheslined” Hart, meaning he suddenly thrust his outstretched arm into Hart’s path at neck level to knock him down.

“He observed Officer Allen take Inmate Hart to the floor and throw several punches while Inmate Hart laid on the floor,” the report said. “He could see Officer Allen throwing the punches but not where they landed.”

That inmate said no other officers were involved. Allen declined to be interviewed on October 8.