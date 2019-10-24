ORLANDO, Fla. — Kicks 4 Guns and Central Florida law enforcement are hoping to get more guns off the streets on Thursday.
Starting at 7 a.m., various counties, such as Lake, Orange, and Volusia, will have locations where people can leave their unloaded gun with law enforcement, with no questions asked, and will receive sneakers or gift cards in exchange.
The Kicks 4 Guns program is sponsored by Real Radio 1041.
First set of weapons turned in at the #Kicks4Guns event. 2 shotguns, 1 rifle and 2 handguns. @MaitlandPolice @WinterParkPD @RealRadio1041 pic.twitter.com/g2BEHarNFN— Maitland Police Department (@MaitlandPolice) October 24, 2019
Friendly reminder that TODAY is Kicks for Guns— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 24, 2019
Times and Locations:
7AM-5PM
United Church of Christ, 9300 University Blvd
The Rotary Club, 475 N Kirkman
7AM-7PM
OBT Development Building, 2719 S Orange Blossom Tr
John Bridges Center, 445 W 13th St pic.twitter.com/vEoY3a9Vid
Just a few hours away from the annual #Kicks4Guns event! Thanks @RealRadio1041 and @CrimelineFL for ongoing support of this local initiative! 20+ years, can you believe it!? We will be out in Maitland 7am-2pm today! Other locations can be found 👇🏽 below #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HQsRWJ87NN— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) October 24, 2019