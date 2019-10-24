ORLANDO, Fla. — Kicks 4 Guns and Central Florida law enforcement are hoping to get more guns off the streets on Thursday.

Kicks 4 Guns locations

Starting at 7 a.m., various counties, such as Lake, Orange, and Volusia, will have locations where people can leave their unloaded gun with law enforcement, with no questions asked, and will receive sneakers or gift cards in exchange.

The Kicks 4 Guns program is sponsored by Real Radio 1041.