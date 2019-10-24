Trick or treat! Looking for some Halloween costume ideas to help take the stress out of what-to-be-for-Halloween?

Arlene's Costumes on Portland Avenue in Rochester has been in the dress-up business for more than 60 years. The 10,000 square foot store has thousands of costumes for rent and for sale along with all those finishing touches like wigs, makeup, props and accessories.

Arlene Stephens opened the year-round costume shop in 1956.

“I am happy. I get to see the same customers every year and I enjoy dressing them up,” she said.

Big sellers for Halloween this year are the Baby Shark costume, characters from Stranger Things, all kinds of superheroes and food-inspired costumes like cheeseburgers, hot dogs and hot sauce.

Look at Hook and Rose from Titanic. @ArlenesCostumes has costumes for sale and lots of costumes for rent, accessories, wigs, fake blood, gloves, glasses and more to help you complete a costume. I’m totally 70s glam. #halloweencostume #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/JZijLGx8m3 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 24, 2019

"We are so busy, we are so busy between here in our store as well as selling online, it is just crazy right now but we love it,” said worker Terry Sinopoli. “Basically it is like renting a tux for a wedding. We make sure that everything is perfect, every stitch and every design is gorgeous and ready to go."

Arlene's is open seven days a week and has some extended hours leading up to Halloween. The store is located at 1225 Portland Avenue in Rochester.