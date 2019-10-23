ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff's lieutenant was arrested Wednesday on grand theft and fraud charges, the agency says.

Investigators say he pocketed off-duty pay without working all shifts

Lieutenant has been relieved of law enforcement duties without pay

Lt. Travis Mackey was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Sheriff's Office, it said.

The investigation determined that from May 2018 to May of this year, Mackey reported working 49 off-duty shifts for a total of 184.75 hours at an Orange County apartment complex. The complex paid Mackey $7,390 for that work, but investigators say he didn't work all the shifts he reported, pocketing $4,390 he didn't earn.

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office , we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards,” Sheriff John Mina said in a released statement. "We are committed to serving this community with integrity and ensuring that any alleged criminal activity or misconduct is thoroughly investigated and that the results of those investigations are made public."

Mackey, who is a lieutenant in patrol, was hired in November 1993. He's been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay, the agency said.

No other information was released.