BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new Palm Bay police volunteer effort is trying to make a difference in the lives of homebound people.

Dan Cimini supervises the Palm Bay Police Volunteer Community Oriented Policing Program (VCOPs), which helps police with things like house and safety checks and traffic control.

However, VCOPs is getting geared up for a new effort called "Stop By and Say Hi."

"Stop by, say hi to people who are home alone, don't get much company," says Cimini.

Residents can sign up for weekly visits from volunteers.

The program actually began in 2009 as the brainchild of Satellite Beach Police chief assistant Linda Harlow.

Over the past decade, 30 volunteers visited some 400 people throughout the city weekly.

"We wanted them to know we cared about them," Harlow said. "It's been very rewarding."

Harlow says they take a proactive approach, even making sure residents they talk with are healthy, safe and even have a hurricane evacuation plan.

"We celebrate their birthdays. If they are having a bad day, we bring them flowers," she says. "We are just there to laugh and reminisce. Palm Bay took the lead and now they're doing it."

The volunteers are looking for new volunteers. Cimini says their Stop By Say Hi program needs up to 80 people to participate.

"It kind of grows on you," he says.

Volunteers involved in the program will go through an eight-hour training course.