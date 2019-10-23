KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Lean Colon-Melendez of Kissimmee has been canceled, FDLE announced late Tuesday night.

FDLE said Lean was found safe.

The Missing Child Alert was initially issued earlier Tuesday night. According to Kissimmee Police Department, Lean is diagnosed with a developmental disorder.

Officials say he was last seen around the 4000 block of Wellington Woods Circle. He was wearing jeans and a blue jacket.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement described Lean as a white-Hispanic male, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.