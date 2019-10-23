MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County School Board employee was arrested Tuesday on 20 counts of child pornography charges, according to an arrest affidavit.
Fredric Russell Nourse, 61, of Silver Springs, was arrested Tuesday on the child porn charges, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
The investigation began in April after detectives received a tip on Nourse through his IP address.
Investigators eventually came in contact with him and found at least 20 images depicting child porn on a mobile device.
The nature of Nourse’s job with the Marion County School Board is unclear.
His being held at Marion County Jail on $100,000. He's expected to make his first appearance in front of a judge Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.