KISSIMMEE, Fla — Kissimmee police officers saved the life of a baby boy choking on a cracker, and it was all caught on their body camera. The boy's mother said the officers happened to be at the right place, at the right time.
- KPD officers performed lifesaving compressions
- Baby was taken to Osceola Regional
Here’s five things to know about the incident:
- One-and-a-half-year-old MJ choked on a Goldfish cracker.
- His mom Amanda Zimmerman went outside and saw an officer with the Kissimmee Police Department across the street, she flagged him down and the officer started doing compressions.
- EMT later arrived on scene and transported the child to Osceola Regional where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
- Zimmerman said she does not have the words to express her gratitude towards KPD.
- Zimmerman got to thank the officers in person by paying a visit to the department.
