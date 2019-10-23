KISSIMMEE, Fla — Kissimmee police officers saved the life of a baby boy choking on a cracker, and it was all caught on their body camera. The boy's mother said the officers happened to be at the right place, at the right time.

KPD officers performed lifesaving compressions

Baby was taken to Osceola Regional

Here’s five things to know about the incident:

One-and-a-half-year-old MJ choked on a Goldfish cracker.



His mom Amanda Zimmerman went outside and saw an officer with the Kissimmee Police Department across the street, she flagged him down and the officer started doing compressions.



EMT later arrived on scene and transported the child to Osceola Regional where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.



Zimmerman said she does not have the words to express her gratitude towards KPD.



Zimmerman got to thank the officers in person by paying a visit to the department.

